Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dayforce

Dayforce Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

DAY opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $49,600,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $647,000.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.