Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $1,497,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $635,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Down 0.1 %

IROH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,468. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

