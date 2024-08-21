Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 96,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 165.91, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

