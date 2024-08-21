Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 9.6%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.85. 3,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Tyndall Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Cyclerion Therapeutics makes up about 100.0% of Tyndall Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tyndall Capital Partners L P owned about 6.71% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.