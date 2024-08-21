Critical Review: Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mitsubishi HC Capital pays an annual dividend of $16.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 120.0%. Mastercard pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi HC Capital pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mastercard has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Mitsubishi HC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mastercard and Mitsubishi HC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 3 20 4 3.04 Mitsubishi HC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $512.09, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Mitsubishi HC Capital.

This table compares Mastercard and Mitsubishi HC Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $26.39 billion 16.53 $11.20 billion $12.58 37.29 Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A $88.45 0.16

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi HC Capital. Mitsubishi HC Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Mitsubishi HC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 46.45% 179.78% 30.22% Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mastercard beats Mitsubishi HC Capital on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, Aviation, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company engages in the leasing, management, and development of real estate; rental and leasing; medical equipment; management of fund to support management specializing in the medical and long-term care fields; purchases and sell used goods; and auto leasing services. It offers investment in environment and energy-related companies; renewable energy and infrastructure business; operation and asset management of renewable energy business; and wind power generation. In addition, it offers aircraft leasing and aircraft engine leasing; ship finance; marine container and railway freight car leasing; real estate securitization finance; investment in mobility-related companies; and asset management services. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.