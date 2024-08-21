Craig Hallum Lowers Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target to $3.00

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shimmick

Shimmick Trading Down 5.0 %

Institutional Trading of Shimmick

Shares of SHIM stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the 1st quarter worth $3,243,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.