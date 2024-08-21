Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00008029 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $92.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00038187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

