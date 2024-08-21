Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Tops $31.72 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $636.32 million and $31.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,034,436,860 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,422,668 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,034,214,174.59 with 4,334,214,158.76 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14167694 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $25,296,933.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

