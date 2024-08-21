Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 794 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.57. 299,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

