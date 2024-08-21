Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,060. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.