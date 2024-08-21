Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 135 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,115. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,314,640 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

