Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $214,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.72. 708,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $429.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

