Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $650,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Eaton by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Eaton by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 173,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3 %

ETN stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.46.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

