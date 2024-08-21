Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $374,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.66. 625,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,672. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $358.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

