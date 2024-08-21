Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $245,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 432.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in McKesson by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after purchasing an additional 93,170 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $9.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.24. The company had a trading volume of 600,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,091. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $586.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.