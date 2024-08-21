Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 0.2 %

XYL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.15. 761,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.