Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $8.51 on Wednesday, hitting $724.75. 206,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,070. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $680.84 and its 200 day moving average is $676.52.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

