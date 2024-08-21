Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 2,283 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,660. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $229.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,707,535 shares of company stock valued at $472,358,647. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

