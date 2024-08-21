Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,550,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 35,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Clover Health Investments Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
