Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,550,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 35,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

