ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Down 5.9% in July

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 855,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $308.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

