ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
ClearOne stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.