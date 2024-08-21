ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

ClearOne stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

