Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

CLAR opened at $4.48 on Friday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Clarus by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in Clarus by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

