Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

