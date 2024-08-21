Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $37,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.20. 1,081,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,755. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
