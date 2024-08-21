Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 38,164 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,164 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $141,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. 11,953,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,567. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $298.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.