Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 24,867 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,867 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron worth $149,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Chevron by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 773,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 269,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Chevron by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 20,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.46. 2,818,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $268.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

