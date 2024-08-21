Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $90,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.04. 1,789,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

