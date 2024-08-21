Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $33,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 475.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after buying an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cintas by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,213,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,646,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Shares of CTAS traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $782.08. The stock had a trading volume of 72,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,639. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $783.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.64.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

