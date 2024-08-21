Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 1,526 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $82,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. 10,243,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,983,348. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

