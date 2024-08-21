Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $45.90 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 168.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,706 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Natera worth $45,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,244,549 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 391,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,554. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

