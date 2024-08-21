Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $14.92 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Fortive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 234,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Fortive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Fortive by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE FTV traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. 1,101,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

