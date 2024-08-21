Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.01. 715,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

