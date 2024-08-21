Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $77,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.07. 3,059,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,617. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.40.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

