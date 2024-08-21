Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 19,963 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $34,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $116.63. The stock had a trading volume of 649,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,808. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

