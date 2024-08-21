Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,969,000 after acquiring an additional 371,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LNG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,240. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

