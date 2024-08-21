Cheelee (CHEEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $412.27 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $412.27 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for about $21.31 or 0.00035661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 21.22729192 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $7,009,461.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

