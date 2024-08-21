Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of CRL opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.50.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

