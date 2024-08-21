Centurion Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47,446.72 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $47,446.72 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00059392 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

