Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 171.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.25 ($2.23).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 155 ($2.01) in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.14) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s payout ratio is 1,818.18%.

In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £1,870.44 ($2,430.41). In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.44 ($2,430.41). Also, insider Kevin O’Byrne bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £144,100 ($187,240.12). Insiders have purchased 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,812,816 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

