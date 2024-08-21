Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Centene Price Performance

CNC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.40. 2,833,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,617. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.