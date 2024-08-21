Celestia One Day Trading Volume Hits $65.97 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00008464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $730.42 million and approximately $65.97 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,064,657,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,064,438,356.164154 with 205,481,883.914154 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.08886228 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $54,506,262.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

