CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 249 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,161. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.