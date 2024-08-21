CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,875 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,656 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,351,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,603,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. 4,749,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

