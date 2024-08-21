CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.28. 1,278,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,063. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $169.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.