CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.28. 1,278,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,063. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $169.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.