CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after buying an additional 295,954 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after acquiring an additional 568,833 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 593,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 527,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 110,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

