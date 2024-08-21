Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $29,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. 1,000,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

