Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 6,376 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

