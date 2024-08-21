Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 357 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.45. 3,071,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,961,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $193.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

