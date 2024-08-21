Carnegie Investment Counsel Makes New $382,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 111,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 68,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 72,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ST shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

