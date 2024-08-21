Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $427,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

